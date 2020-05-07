To The Daily Sun,
It seems that Russ Wiles is auditioning for a role in the Trump Clown Show when it comes to Covid-19. All I said in my letter is that more testing has to be done to show that hydroxychloroquine is beneficial in treating Covid-19. As of this date there is no good study which shows that it has any positive effect if one does than great, let’s use it. What we do know is that guidelines, developed by a panel of experts from federal agencies and professional societies, concluded that the data are insufficient to recommend any antiviral or immunomodulatory therapy for Covid-19 patients who have mild, moderate, or severe illness. The panel recommended that any promising, unapproved, or unlicensed treatment for Covid-19, including drugs like hydroxychloroquine that have been approved for other indications, be studied in well-designed controlled clinical trials.
Sorry Russ. O could not find Jack Kerwick’s article you referenced — in which he states thousands of people have benefited from this drug. I assumed Jack Kerwick is an MD. Am I right? No, It seems Jack Kerwick has a doctoral degree in philosophy, not medicine and of course in Russ’s world that makes him an expert. But again Russ has proven in the past not to know what anecdotal evidence means, and he thinks we should give patients potentially dangerous medication based on this type of evidence. Sorry Russ, (see above) most educated people would disagree with you on that.
But maybe Russ knows more than the experts. After all, in his critique of those who have done studies on hydroxychloroquine and who found no benefit, he states that they had given that medication to those patients wrongly, it seems Russ thinks that those patients were already Incubated. That is a first to me, but maybe I am not as medically knowledgeable as Russ when it comes to medical treatments for Covid-19. I have not heard of incubation anywhere as a treatment. Maybe Russ can inform us all on incubation as a treatment with his next letter. Or better yet, maybe he can tweet this to Trump the clown.
Can you see Trump at the podium elaborating on this new treatment for Covid-19. Incubation, as laid out by Russ Wiles. You see, as he waves his hands around we fold up these adults and stick them in incubators treating them with powerful lights. No adult who needs an incubator will go without. Russ Wiles, medical expert, not, more likely. another Covidiot from the right.
Mirno Pasquali
Laconia
