To The Daily Sun,
In his recent letter, Charles Gallagher challenges us to go The River Cities Reader to look at an article from Dennis K. Rancourt, PHD about the use of masks for the prevention of Covid-19. According to Dr. Rancourt, mask are not effective at all with reducing the transmission of Covid-19.
I thought this interesting so I went to Dr Rancourt’s web site.The first thing I saw was an email from River Cities Reader to Dr. Rancourt, as put out by Dr. Rancourt. The email said this”. In this case, your report was advocating that face masks are not effective and, in effect, discouraging their use. This goes against the public health advice and/or requirements of credible agencies and governments. As content which did not appear to have undergone quality control processes by the scientific community, but which was broadly linked to from a variety of social media accounts, we thought it had the potential to cause harm.” So Mr. Gallagher it seems that your own source the River Cities Reader was disowning this very article you put so much stock in
So I went further to understand who Dr. Rancourt was. I think that his hypothetical birth of Covid-19 says it all. It seems that he believes that Covid-19 is a biological weapon developed by the USA. It’s RNA genetically altered and introduced into American soldiers with Iranian ancestry. The genetics of these soldiers is seems allows them to take in the virus, allowing it to reproduce but does not make them sick. Once they were infected with a large viral load they were sent to Wuhan, China through military games, with the sole purpose of infecting the population of China. All this to eventually defeat Russia ,Iran, Venezuela and China. Given the USA total world domination.
So Mr. Gallagher you can believe whatever or who ever you want. I think I’ll listen to our health experts, not someone who seems to be better suited to the role of a super villain in a mission impossible movie that a credible scientist. But that is just me. Better yet, why don't you ask any ICU/ ER doctor,nurse, or first responders in the field to give up their useless masks. Let us know how many positive responses you get.
Mirno Pasquali
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.