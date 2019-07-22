To The Daily Sun,
I had lived in Laconia 43 years before moving to Effingham in 2005 and bought my husband's grandfather's house. Then my husband got a rare illness called Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis, in total he had six traumatic brain injuries and is now disabled. We had to sell our house because I'm working 24/7 supervising and caring for my husband now. We moved to Laconia where family was available to help with his care.
I found an apartment in Belmont, the landlords are Christians and down to earth, good people. I knew here, we would find some peace in our life through the survival mode we lived for over a year.
I met Mike Sylvia, our neighbor, he's a friendly, kind man. More than once I've seen him help people. He too is a humble, down to earth man.
I read about him in the paper, I couldn't believe what I read about Mike. Mike was painted as a trouble-maker and monster. I couldn't help but think, by the way people wrote about him, that this is about politics. We used to call them the fat cats. They only cared about us little people when it came to a hope for our votel, then you would see them be kind to us. After voting day, kindness over, then we become invisible again.
I've lived for many years, but I don't want to be in politics because there are too many chiefs and not enough Indians. I'm happy to be an Indian, living with good morals and standards, living and letting others live, without attacks for possible political reasons.
I've also seen Mike along with others along Rte. 3 in Belmont, picking up trash other people are too lazy to dispose of themselves. He helps keep Belmont clean so it's beauty isn't spoiled by any eyesore of trash. I've not seen those people who wrote nasty things about Mike next to him doing the same. It seems they must be too busy scheming their next attack on him.
Mike, during this time, stays true to being a humble man for all mankind, watching out for all; more so for the underdogs like us.
My husband has no real friends anymore, since his six TBI's, Mike has been that good friend to him. Mike comes over to see how we are doing. He helps my husband BBQ again, a skill that has faded with his injury. He comes over to play cards with my husband. He invited us out for Chinese as his treat. He even helped us move to a bigger apartment because that's who Mike Sylvia is. Just like us, not a trouble-maker.
I don't know these people who attack Mike, is it because they are jealous of him because he won election for the fourth term? I ask these people to please stop, you only make fools of yourselves. It's like reading the nasty things people write about Donald Trump; look who writes them. Democrats? Mr. Trump, like Mike, is a good man. I was very honored to receive a personally signed note from President Trump acknowledging a Christmas gift that my husband and I had sent to the White House; he is a blessing for our country.
I fear not to write these things because I've not lost God in my life and no one can take that from me. The bullies that try to push people around don't hav power over me; only God does. Let's clean this country up of bullies. God bless America.
Betty Brown,
Belmont
