To The Daily Sun,
Do you get mad at people that don't wear a mask?
Are you angered by those who haven't been vaccinated?
You know that masks work and are a simple way to stop the spread of viruses, right?
And the COVID vaccines are up to 95 percent effective, right?
Well if masks and vaccines work as you know they do, what is causing you to be upset? After all, you are safe wearing your mask and taking your vaccine. There is nothing to worry about, and let the fools catch the virus and suffer the consequences. It's not going to hurt you.
You get mad because of cognitive dissonance; a conflict in your mind when your beliefs run into contradictory facts. You should also be angry because of the lies that you've been told.
Science has yet to show that masks have much effect on the control of the spread of respiratory viruses. In the real world evidence leans toward more spread from improper use.
Lately the evidence of the failure of COVID vaccines is everywhere. Outbreaks among the vaccinated even appear to dominate infections among the unvaccinated. We were told that the vaccines would give us herd immunity, but that can't happen if the vaccinated can get, and spread the virus. And now they want you to wear a mask even if you are vaccinated; because masks work?
The good news is that mutations in viruses while they spread more easily, they are less dangerous. Yes, the fear-mongers tell you otherwise. They told you masks worked too.
The solution is as it was from the beginning, herd immunity. Natural infection and recovery gives you much better immunity than a vaccine ever will. This is the plan put forward nearly a year ago in the Great Barrington Declaration. This is the plan that has worked in Sweden.
I know you're mad at me, it hurts to discover you've been deceived. It doesn't change the truth.
Mike Sylvia
Belmont
