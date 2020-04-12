To The Daily Sun,
The State School land was given to the "feeble minded," was it not? The feeble are those who are not as strong as the average. The feeble are those that can be taken advantage of by the stronger.
The land was given to them to protect them from a world of stronger and more advantaged people. Land that was fertile and could produce substance at a time that self sufficiency was the rule of the land.
The land was not given for real estate developers to profit on. Nor for the "movers and shakers" to create studies to direct land development towards other "movers and shakers"
Construction jobs that are always temporary. Housing for the retired that flee the southern crowdedness. This leaves lawn care jobs, perhaps some dog grooming jobs. The skilled factory jobs are down the road.
Taxpayers spend a fortune "educating" challenged people — creating a whole industry in itself and creating a myriad of disciplines with no end plan. The funding ends legally at age 21 and they are left with few useful and practical life skills. A grand plan for some. Not for the disadvantaged.
The homeless? What was their feebleness to be cast aside?
Once the feeble had a home, protected from the hard world. Yet rather then fix the problems, they were tossed into the world of the stronger and smarter.
It is their land, by deed or by right. Return it to them
Mike Smith
Northfield
