To The Daily Sun,
I strongly believe we need to vote Rachel Xavier onto the Inter-Lakes School Board at large spot. She will bring an infusion of youth and energy as well as an appetite to learn.
With a child in the school district, Rachel has a vested interest in making the school district as strong as it can be here in the present as well as looking to the future.
Rachel has a "work together for a common goal" attitude that sets her apart and that is exactly the type of leader we want and need going into the future within our school.
Mike Pelczar
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.