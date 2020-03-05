To The Daily Sun,
I wish to offer my full support behind the proposed new police station being considered in the Town of Belmont. As the elected sheriff in Belknap County, I am familiar with all the police stations in the county. The Belmont Police Department is by far the worse on several levels. Overcrowding, safety issues and lack of privacy are some of the issues. There are many more.
As a resident of Belmont, I can say the station is an embarrassment to me and I strongly believe the professional men and women deserve much better than what they have. Chief Lewandowski has done a great job with what he has to work with, but the time is now.
I worked several years at the Laconia Police Department when they were in an old office building converted into a police department located at 51 Church Street, next to the post office. By 2001, the building was in disrepair with many issues currently being dealt with in Belmont. It was not a fun place to work as far as the condition of the building. By 2003, the city funded a new police station now located on New Salem Street. Morale immediately was greatly improved. Many of the safety issues for both the police and public were immediately greatly improved.
I would encourage Belmont voters to vote “YES” on Article #2 on March 10.
Mike Moyer
Belknap County Sheriff
Belmont
