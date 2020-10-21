To The Daily Sun,
When I fill out my absentee ballot, I’ll be voting for Bill Bolton for State Senate in District 2. As a father and a small business owner working through these unprecedented times, it’s incredibly important to me that my state senator understands the importance of supporting working families, especially when so many of us are working remotely and our kids are doing schoolwork online.
The pandemic has shined a light on the importance of passing legislation like Bill’s plan to bring broadband and cellular access to all parts of rural New Hampshire. Lack of reliable internet access has taken a hit on my small business and my kids' education. Trying to manage choppy video calls has made the transition to working and doing school work from home that much harder. Bill’s plan will change that.
I’ll also be supporting Bill because he will fight to protect and expand Medicaid. As federal help for this program begins to wane, it's incredibly important that we have someone fighting to protect and even expand it. Many have lost their health care due to job loss since March, and thousands of Granite Staters have been covered due to its expansion in 2014.
For these reasons and countless others, I’ll be supporting Bill Bolton. I know Bill will provide a voice in Concord for people like me. Please join me in voting for him for State Senate District 2 on November 3 or whenever you submit your absentee ballot.
Mike Machanic
Campton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.