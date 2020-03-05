To The Daily Sun,
As President of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 534 for the Department of Public Works for the Town of Gilford, I am pleased to announce that our membership is endorsing the candidacy of Kevin Hayes for Gilford selectman.
Having previously served as Gilford selectman from 2008-2014, our members have seen first hand that Kevin Hayes has been a selectman who not only listened to the needs of the employees, but has also been there to make sure that our members needs have actually been met.
Throughout his years of service, Kevin Hayes has been a man of integrity and honesty and has made sure that the town has treated the members fairly. Whenever there have been any issues, Kevin Hayes has shown that he can be respectful, impartial and gives all sides the opportunity to state their case. As a result, ASCME Local 534 encourages all Gilford voters to vote for Kevin Hayes for selectman on Tuesday, March 10.
Mike Denver, President
AFSCME LocL 534
Gilford
