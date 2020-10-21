To The Daily Sun,
I am writing to offer my support for Mike Bordes for state representative.
Mike Bordes always takes the time to listen to the concerns of his potential constituents. I greatly appreciate his practical focus on fiscal responsibility as well as his support for our first responders.
Mikes’s other priorities for his first term are desperately needed right now: rebuilding the local economy with a focus on small businesses, addressing the needs of our education system and the importance of local control of schools, and ending top-down control in Concord so that the voices of the citizens are heard and respected.
Mike Bordes is a true public servant, focused on the needs of his community rather than his own political agenda, and I am proud to support him during this election please join me in voting for him.
John St Pierre
Laconia
