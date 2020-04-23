To The Daily Sun,
As a state representative candidate in Laconia I am writing in regards to the current scene in our state. It is very important to realize that the virus that affects "those in New York and Massachusetts" is the virus that affects us all especially since our neighbors to the south are a “hot spot.” At this point we are way beyond containment, as we’ve gone from how many dozens have died to how many hundreds, to how many thousands this is growing rapidly and quickly.
This isn’t just a New York or Massachusetts problem! We need to fight together, be united and rather than fighting within we need to do our best to be civil to each other. We’re in this for the long haul and we survive by recognizing the risks at hand. I will add as the Trump administration quickly assembled a coronavirus task force to tackle the immense problem within the population, the left and the mainstream media continued to attack and criticize on a daily basis, further dividing us.
We also must note that when we beat this pandemic, it is going to take time for all of us to return back to normal life. We must do our best to slowly and safely get the economy rolling again. I believe Governor Sununu has an extremely difficult task of balancing the safety of his constituents with the livelihood and financial burdens many are encountering. The phased approach described by President Trump seems to be the most logical approach. When we start phase one I still expect life will still not be as many want but it is what must be done to head towards our goal of “normalcy.”
It is ever so important to remember how we treat others in a time of crisis defines us as people, as a community, as a city, as a state, as a region and as human beings. We are always stronger together than we are apart. This virus does not care if you are a Republican, Democrat, or independent. The faster we realize this is here and it’s here to stay for a while the sooner we can adapt. Remember, unemployment was at its lowest level, wages were rising and businesses were expanding prior to this current pandemic. We will get back to where we were in due time please continue to be respectful and courteous to others! "United we stand, divided we fall."
Mike Bordes
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.