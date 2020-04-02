To The Daily Sun,
In addition to what everyone knows about hand washing and social distancing to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, here are some helpful suggestions to help deal with stress associated with this pandemic.
Social distancing doesn’t mean social isolation. People can reach out to friends and family, talk and connect via phone, text, Facebook, Zoom, Duo or FaceTime.
Consider reaching out to neighbors who may need help. Too many often forget about those who may need us the most. If you know someone in a high-risk scenario, they may need someone to go to the store for them or help out in other ways. Simple acts like these can go a long way to make everyone feel better.
I recently put up the following Facebook post: “If anyone is not working and runs out of food, please don’t go to sleep with an empty stomach. Don’t be afraid or embarrassed to send me a private message, text, call. I will be more than happy to share whatever food we have. I will drop it off, no questions asked. It will stay between us, nobody will know.” The response has been overwhelming and demand must higher than I ever imagined.
I have been placing Instacart orders for those in need but resources and financial restraints are making it a bit difficult to help everyone who needs help out there. I would love for others in Laconia to pitch in and do the same if at all possible. There are many who need help during this difficult time and unfortunately I am one person with a limited budget to help others.
Also make sure to just consume the news in moderation. While it is important to stay informed, too much information adds to our stress levels. The repetitive nature of the news cycle is not good for mental health. After receiving necessary information, turn off the news and read a book or watch a television show, feel-good movie, or play with the kids. Most of all be safe be courteous and respectful.
Mike Bordes
Laconia
