To The Daily Sun,
During Presidents' Day weekend, educators from across the nation will gather for a “Teach In.” The purpose of the "Teach In" is to speak out against the separation of families and the detention of migrant children at U.S. borders. We, as a group of retired New Hampshire teachers raise our voices in support of this effort. We do not view this as a political issue, rather we see it as a human rights issue.
According to the January report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources, more children than were previously reported were separated from families starting as early as 2017. Lack of an integrated data system has made it impossible to keep track of the migrant families. The report states that "...the total number and current status of all children separated from their parents or guardians by DHS and referred to Office of Refugee Resettlement’s care is unknown.” (HSS OIG issue Brief January 2019https://oig.hhs.gov/oei/reports/oei-BL-18-00511.pdf)
The trauma, fear and hopelessness these children experience cannot be overstated. At such a young age, separation from a loved one causes damage to a child’s cognitive, emotional, social and psychological development. Research reports that there can be irreparable damage to the brain. Children can also suffer from PTSD.
In the United States it is the law, that regardless of origin, every child has the right to a free and appropriate education. In addition, the Department of Health and Human Service policy dictates that children receive six hours of instruction per day in the subjects of science, social studies, math, reading, and writing. The lack of accountability in detention facilities concerns us as educators. In addition, teachers are mandatory reporters of abuse. As such, we are deeply concerned by the absence of transparency in the camps and the potential for abuse and mistreatment.
The damage these children suffer multiplies day by day. Subjecting children to trauma for political reasons is unconscionable. Join us as we appeal to the government to end the criminalization and incarceration of children. We call on the government and local representatives to do the following with out delay:
— Return the children that are still in custody to their families and sponsors so they might care for them.
— Adhere to strict compliance of the Flores Settlement Agreement, without excuses of an “emergency” in order to prolong a child’s detention.
— Insist on an integrated data system to keep track and speed up the unification of migrant families,
— Provide the least restrictive setting, not large institutionalized facilities.
— Open the detention camps to State and Congressional inspection,
— Provide certified, competent educators so quality instruction is available.
Ellen Farnum, Sara Costanza, Sue Karsten, Chele Miller, Maud Anderson, Carol Hahn, Diane Ferissi, Mary-Ellen Azem, Margaret Pelczar
Tamworth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.