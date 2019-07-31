To The Daily Sun
"Please utilize facts and reason when writing"
Please pardon the delay in responding to Janet Simmon (July 20). While most rational people can agree that the treatment of American Indians and Japanese Americans was disgraceful, those camps were not death camps. Frequently, people call the holding facilities on the U.S./Mexico border “concentration camps” in an attempt to paint them as death camps.
First of all, people at the border are not being systematically murdered and worked to death. Secondly, as I’m tired of saying, these facilities are avoidable in a way that the Nazi camps weren’t: Cross the U.S. border at a checkpoint. Not an option with the concentration camps. I also can’t help but noticing that the separation of children and parents received zero outrage during the Obama administration.
I am saddened that Jews would compare anything other than mass murder of innocents with the Holocaust, you know, actual mass murder of innocents. That also goes for Jews “forgetting” the other 7+ million victims of the Final Solution. (Do we have time to mention Che, Joseph, Pol Pot, and Mao and their mass murders? I didn’t think so.)
Changing subjects, is it possible that Louise Rosand (July 30) actually believes that the Second Amendment "gives anyone permission to shoot someone”? The Constitution doesn't give or grant any rights: it enshrines and protects them.
It’s interesting that there were relatively few restrictions on purchasing ordinary firearms prior to 1968 and there were even fewer mass shootings.
This latest shooting took place in California, home of many restrictions on firearm ownership and at an event that prohibited possession of “pocketknives and weapons of any kind.” This, of course, left the attendees with no means to defend themselves. I think that there might be a correlation between so-called gun free zones and mass shootings. What are your thoughts?
Rick Notkin
Gilford
