To The Daily Sun,
Please return Rep. Vincent Paul Migliore to Concord with one of your TWO votes for state representative in Grafton 9 on November 6 (Ashland, Alexandria, Bridgewater, Bristol and Grafton). I’ve served with Vincent on the House Municipal and Country Government Committee, and I can tell you that his 13 years of experience on the Newfound Area School Board have been invaluable repeatedly as we crafted legislation sound in principle that also works on the ground. He’s keenly in touch with issues like efficient use of public funds and protection of the taxpayer dollar. He knows what his constituents care about.
As prime sponsor of bipartisan House Bill 1741 on telemedicine, signed into law by Governor Sununu, Vincent’s efforts reduced the need for transportation of elderly and non-ambulatory patients, with a look to fair compensation to providers and cost savings to users and your state taxes — and only months after his arrival. Vincent hit the ground running with this visionary bill, and he has applied the same energy, depth of research and team approach to every task, from public/state highway safety issues to saving the bees that pollinate our food supply. Rep. Migliore’s work ethic and business experience, and his dedication to working full time for his constituents, are needed in Concord.
Rep. Carolyn Matthews
Raymond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.