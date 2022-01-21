To The Daily Sun,
I, Michelle Tyler, of Gilford, New Hampshire, am officially declaring my candidacy for a seat on the Gilford School Board. Please consider voting for me on Tuesday March 8. For more information, please visit tyler4gilford.us.
Michelle Tyler
Gilford
