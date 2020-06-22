To The Daily Sun,
In May of 2016, Rhoda May Landroche was admitted to Belknap County Nursing home. At first, she was a little apprehensive of being there and not at her home in Ashland. The staff treated her with respect, compassion and understanding.
Rhoda was a registered nurse prior to her retirement. After a while, Mom thought she was working at the county Home. She called all the workers there her girls. We remember her sitting at the end of the hallway by the staff exit and asking her girls when they were returning as they left shift.
It made no difference to her if you were an LNA, RN, housekeeping, maintenance, office, activities, dietary, rehab, laundry or reception. She loved seeing you and interacting with you. She tracked you all and let you know if she thought you were doing something incorrectly. The smile we saw on her face when one of you would stop and talk with her, say good night, good morning, how are you doing. The light touch on the shoulder or arm always pleased mom. She really felt like you were one of her own. She missed you when you were not there on your days off.
We as a family could tell how much you loved and appreciated our Mom. How you took so good care of her in the good and bad times. It always impressed us how you remembered who we were all the time and always knew where Mom was in the building when she was not in her room.
When Covid-19 arrived in New Hampshire, Belknap County Nursing Home was quick to close outside access to the building to protect the residents. I know for some or most families of the residents this was a difficult time. Not being able to connect with your family member when ever you wanted to see them. The County Home was creative in finding a way for residents to communicate with their loved ones. Great way for us to see each other was thru the window in the sunroom. Face timing with family members was also extremely helpful. We know that this time was difficult for the residents but was as difficult for the all the staff. Trying to keep the residents safe from Covid-19, plus keeping it from your own home and family, you did an AWESOME job!
Everyone did an AWESOME job. We are proud of everyone and would like to say: THANK YOU TO BELKNAP COUNTY NURSING HOME!
Michelle Gray
for the Landroche family
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.