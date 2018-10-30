To The Daily Sun,
Sadly, the largest group of voters in the 2016 Election were eligible voters who did not vote. Voting for candidates that actually support our representative democracy is critical to the prosperity of our state. We must support candidates who understand the wants and needs of the population that they will represent.
Perhaps one reason that too many do not vote is that they feel that the candidates are out of touch with our needs, and that does happen. For example, polls have shown us that most Granite States support renewable energy policies. Support for our environment is support for the N.H. way of life and drives a huge part of our economy. Most see affordable housing as a key problem in N.H., and a majority see opioid addiction as the significant issue of our times, realizing that the availability of affordable health care is one of the tools to solve that problem. Most of N.H. supports legalization of marijuana, and realizes that Granite Staters shouldn't have to work two jobs to earn a living wage. There is little argument that our method of paying for our children's education has considerable room for improvement.
Well there is a candidate who listens and agrees with most of your neighbors. She has been endorsed by the N.H. Sierra Club, supports renewable energy policies, and thinks that N.H. should continue to participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. She supports expanded Medicare as a means to help some of our uninsured neighbors. She understands that health care for all of us will go a long way to fighting the opioid epidemic and to improve the general welfare. With a degree in biology and having been a project manager for a bio-medical research company, she believes that science helps us to understand the environment. This gives her the ability to evaluate information in an un-biased manner, as well as the ability to work cooperatively. A certified teacher, she taught science and algebra in public schools. Understanding schools and the funding challenges they face.
A well rounded N.H. citizen that can bring these qualities to Concord is one that I can support. This is Michelle Carter, candidate for state representative for District 5, Alton/Barnstead. So make sure you are registered, and come on out on November 6 and vote; survey says you are in good company, and Michelle is in your corner!
Quinn Golden
Alton
