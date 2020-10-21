To The Daily Sun,
I have read many letters in The Laconia Daily Sun in support of Richard Robinson for sheriff. These have come from personal friends of Richard and former law enforcement officers who worked for Richard during his career here in Belknap County.
But I know Richard from a different light. I’ve worked with him and for him for the past eight years at Tilton AutoServ where he carved out a very successful second career. Richard did not start out at the top at AutoServ. He started in sales, where he quickly distinguished himself. He quickly rose through the “ranks” of the dealership culminating as the general sales manager. In this position he oversaw two hundred employees and a multi-million-dollar budget.
Richard has a tremendous ability to “get along with people,” whether customers or fellow employees. Even if Richard is your boss, he treats you with respect and dignity. Richard always put in the time to be successful be it nights, weekends, or holidays. It seems to me these are qualities that would make him a good sheriff. He will listen to his employees and to the general public. He is not afraid of making a “final decision” on a matter. Even if you do not agree always with his “final decision” you know that he listened to your point of view and that you were heard.
I call Richard Robinson both my “boss” and my “friend”. I know that I will cast my vote in the November 3 general election for him. I urge you to do the same.
Michael Zaccheo
Gilford
