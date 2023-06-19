Lately, as the nationwide problem of the "unhoused" grows, there are increasing visitations from others who have journeyed through places that have jaded and seasoned them to a worse degree. They are more adept at their game, and some will con, rob, assault, rape and kill more readily than what the unhoused from rural areas are used to. The bigger the city, the more severe their past has likely been. A playground for some, a hellscape for others. One way out is to get into a detox, then residential intensive inpatient SUD treatment and eventual placement into a well-structured sober living home. For those with mental illness, though there is less funding available, there are more hybrid programs being developed. The gift of desperation is valuable, if one can survive until it comes, if ever.
Also, we need to remember how government policy in connection with the opioid epidemic has created a massive increase in street drug addiction. In the late '90s, different types of more powerful oxycodone-based prescription drugs were introduced onto the market as safe, less addictive pain relievers. By the very early 2000s, it became evident that many of these pain management patients had become addicted, and numbers were multiplying fast, along with fatal overdoses. The FDA, CDC and DEA were all reluctant to act and the prescribing continued for 8-10 years longer than it should have. During this time, countless more people became addicted. Then, the policy of hospitals abruptly changed. Not only were doctors no longer starting patients on these highly addictive meds, but they cut off the current prescriptions of those who had been dependent for years. This created a larger market for heroin, then fentanyl. Combined with economic changes from COVID, the unhoused population started to grow and has been growing steadily ever since.
