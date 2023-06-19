To The Daily Sun,

Lately, as the nationwide problem of the "unhoused" grows, there are increasing visitations from others who have journeyed through places that have jaded and seasoned them to a worse degree. They are more adept at their game, and some will con, rob, assault, rape and kill more readily than what the unhoused from rural areas are used to. The bigger the city, the more severe their past has likely been. A playground for some, a hellscape for others. One way out is to get into a detox, then residential intensive inpatient SUD treatment and eventual placement into a well-structured sober living home. For those with mental illness, though there is less funding available, there are more hybrid programs being developed. The gift of desperation is valuable, if one can survive until it comes, if ever.

