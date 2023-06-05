Many people who are homeless or unhoused still feel that their hometown is their home, even without a house to live in. Unhoused couples stay together for personal safety, to protect belongings, and to be able to utilize more effective means toward maintaining and acquiring their substances and lifestyle of choice. However, when they become desperate enough to seek help against a substance-use disorder or an exacerbated state of emotional instability, they usually need to split apart — at least temporarily — and get appropriate individual treatment.
Together, their "third personality" that appears when the insatiable addiction or potentially dangerous, when symptomatic, mental health disorder may dominate them both, and longer-term recovery chances are lessened or extinguished completely. Though initially, unhoused couples may have been mutually supportive to one another certain conditions of the mind are progressive, and co-occurring conditions can even be synergically self-defeating. Once they are apart for a while, there is more hope for them both. "Show me who one walks with, and I’ll know who they are."
When someone remains in the underclass of the unhoused for the long term, not only is a SUD or MI malady likely to worsen over time but a more intractable negative perspective of the world around them roots in deeper. Being subtly or luridly rejected by the surrounding community diminishes the ability to see the world as fair and equitable. Some become more paranoid and have serious difficulty regaining a rational perspective after living in the face of often pervasive hostility. It is mostly their own who are sympathetic, and shelters or tent cities afford them some solace, comfort in the herd. "Walk 5 miles into the woods and it’s 5 miles walking back." They try to help each other.
