To The Daily Sun,

Many people who are homeless or unhoused still feel that their hometown is their home, even without a house to live in. Unhoused couples stay together for personal safety, to protect belongings, and to be able to utilize more effective means toward maintaining and acquiring their substances and lifestyle of choice. However, when they become desperate enough to seek help against a substance-use disorder or an exacerbated state of emotional instability, they usually need to split apart — at least temporarily — and get appropriate individual treatment.

