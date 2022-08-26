President Joe Biden, through executive action, is forgiving $10,000 in college debt for non-Pell loan recipients and $20,000 for Pell loan recipients. This applies to individuals earning up to $125,000 and for couples, earning up to $250,000. President Biden’s spokesperson refused to give a direct answer as to whom will bear the burden of the estimated $300 to $500 billion debt incurred by this action. The burden will fall on all of the taxpayers, including those who never attended college because they pursued much-needed trade careers such as welders, plumbers, electricians, and masons. Who is relieving the debt these individuals incurred for the purchase of equipment necessary for their trade? Who is reimbursing responsible, hardworking people who worked full-time and paid for college as they incurred the expense? Who is forgiving the mortgage debt for people who remortgaged their homes to pay for their children’s college education? This is simply another example of President Biden and his administration picking winners and losers and pandering to get votes for the midterm. He is setting up his party as that of the elite, who care nothing for everyday, hardworking, responsible citizens. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the audacity to whine that her current $17,000 college debt should be forgiven. Meanwhile, she currently earns $175,000 a year, drives a Tesla, and purchased a designer French bulldog. She is the epitome of the ultra liberal who believes everything should be given to her for free. New Hampshire Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster voted 100% of the time with Nancy Pelosi during the 2021-2022 cycle and 93% and 95%, respectively, with Ocasio-Cortez. Sen. Maggie Hassan voted with her party 97.4% of the time. It is time for change and these career politicians, who put their party first, need to go.
