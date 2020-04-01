To The Daily Sun,
When Trump was campaigning to become president, he derided the U.S. government's $17 trillion national debt — the implication being that, were he president, HE would take financially responsible measures to address the problem.
Today, as I write, the national debt is $24 trillion+ and certainly will be higher by the time I finish this letter.
Years ago, there was an electronic crawler screen in New York's Times Square demonstrating the continual rise in the national debt. No more.
In the past few days, to address the international economic and health crises, our national government used about the only tool left in the drawer: yet another massive financial bailout.
The few fiscal conservatives left in Congress are asking, AGAIN: How are we going to pay for it?
The answer, of course, is something like: We are not going to pay for it, You fool, we will just add it to the tab.
Thus, the ever soaring government debt. One cost to Americans: Each year, a significant, and increasing, portion of the U.S. annual budget goes simply to pay THE INTEREST on the national debt — which the U.S. faithfully pays, in order to be "credit worthy" to continue to borrow from international and investor sources. "Full faith and credit" and all that ...
What a way to run a country. At home, we discuss: If a family ran its finances like the U.S. government, it would be bankrupt.
Hmmm ... Maybe it's time. Other nations have gone bankrupt in the past. The penalty: no more borrowing from international investment sources. Does America have the discipline, and the courage, for it? If so, we would emerge a stronger, more secure, nation, no longer beholden to foreign interests.
Michael Harris
Loudon
