To The Daily Sun,
We remember with gratefulness and respect, John Lewis. He was a teacher of the finest kind, who reached out to all who wished to learn — and participate.
John Lewis lived a full, loving, long life. We do not mourn his death — for all men must die. However we do celebrate his life, and his legacy. A life rich with honor, love and lasting value to us all.
John Lewis' last written words, to us all, were: "Get into good trouble." And dying: "It is your turn now."
Why John Lewis, a lifelong activist for equal rights, righteousness, love and non-violence, was beaten to blood in civil rights demonstrations, was FOR THE RIGHT TO VOTE. Do not take this right lightly chil'ren, but precious it, and use it. Respect and honor John Lewis — AND YOURSELF.
Michael Harris, PhD
Loudon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.