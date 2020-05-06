To The Daiily SUn,
J'accuse!
The most fearsome words in the brutal, bloody aftermath of the failed French Revolution. For the accusation, many upstanding citizens of the New France lost, well, their heads — literally. Doctor Guillotine!
Today? The bloody executioner in chief is not Robespierre, but a bloody band of highly questionable, highly vocal ACCUSERS.
Haven't we had enough of TODAY'S perverse witch hunt yet?
How many accused "witches" died in Salem — men and women — before reason and justice intervened, and sanity prevailed? HOW MANY MORE HERE NOW?
As Americans who support our Constitution — and who claim to be proud of those who preserve and defend It — WE SHOULD BE ASHAMED!
Breaking news from reality: AN ALLEGATION IS NOT A CONVICTION! In America, due process is required — or is supposed to be. Our Founders stood firmly for innocent UNLESS proven guilty. Oh, and whatever happened to protections against stale and vague evidence from long years ago, which results in statutes of limitations?
"LIMITATIONS SHIMITATIONS!" We want blood — and perhaps political points, notoriety, and — money?
Why are these frantic accusers suddenly "coming out of the woodwork" after 20, 25, 30 years? "Recovered memories" of these sorts have been proven to be notoriously unreliable in courts.
Oh, but the Harpies don't want to or expect to go to court, to endure the rigors of due process justice. No sir. Innuendo and flimsy allegations, in the court of public opinion, conviction in the fast and loose media, is quite enough, thank you, to damage and destroy.
Have Americans lost our collective consciences and minds?
Our deranged social system is infested with improper snooping, salacious reporting, and unsubstantiated rumors and allegations masquerading as and reported as FACT.
More than 20 years ago, when I was dating, a woman made a sudden, unwanted physical advance and sexual demand on me. I did nothing to solicit or encourage this. True. She simply left. Now, years later, am I supposed to go on O'Reilly, and file a lawsuit? Maybe burst out weeping before the cameras? LET'S GET REAL.
Then there is the New Hampshire disgrace known as DCYF — a state agency which probes into and interferes with private family lives — AND HAS A 92 percent CASE FAILURE RATING IN COURT! Sometimes, after, they send a brief apology letter to the family.
Michael Harris
Loudon
