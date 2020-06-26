To The Daily Sun,
An open letter to the Laconia City Council:
SO WHAT? Economists term it "creative destruction."
Dearly beloved Sears finally went out of business after more than 100 years as the go-to place for mail ordering to rural populations — everything from full-sized houses (literally) through cast iron kitchen stoves to Mama's new dress and junior's new shoes. (Gee, I wonder if I can order a mail-order bride there?)
Nope. Because, guess what: Sears is no more — replaced by a shrinking, then-dependent rural population, and the innovative evolution of more modern alternatives. (Do I have to go on a dating website now?)
When I was a youngster, and that was many years ago, my family owned an interest in The Tower Inn in Jefferson New Hampshire. I passed, Tom Sawyer style, some of my fondest barefoot boyhood years there. Guess what? It no longer exists.
In a dynamic economy, this is the way these things go — to be replaced by newer, and hopefully better, products and services.
In this economic light, it is sad, if not faintly laughable, that Laconia is spending so much money, energy, time and sweat equity into struggling to prop up the 1950's dinosaur that is Weirs Beach and related Laconia so-called attractions. Fruitless ...
Take the Weirs Beach Drive-in Movie Theatre, a hopelessly dated icon? Who wants to watch a movie in a drive-in anymore? (Heck, I don't even want to go necking in a drive-in anymore!) Owners are desperate to sell it, but Laconia officials have yet to approve development plans proposed for the property, to put it into modern use.
When I was a zoning official, the legal standard was "highest and best use" for development of the property. Now, I will be the first to say that the standard sometimes may be 21st century development, and sometimes agricultural and conservation land.
BUT PLEASE ... Trying desperately to pump air into a 1950's deflating balloon by attracting motley crowds, in insult and injury to the environment, the public peace, public health etc. in 2020, the age of Covid?
Laconia needs a REAL forward looking urban renewal plan.
Michael Harris, PhD
Loudon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.