Earlier this week, a contributor, in an effort to blame our shooting epidemic on Democrats, wrote about the number of gun deaths in blue cities. Of course — that’s where the people are.
A much more meaningful statistic about politics and guns would be gun deaths per capita. That search brings up a CDC ranking by state.
The top five with the most gun deaths per capita are Mississippi, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama and Wyoming. Four out of five are red states. And the pattern continues. Of the 15 most deadly, 13 are red states.
And the other end of the spectrum? All of the best five with the fewest gun deaths are blue. The best of all? Number one goes to our neighbor to the south, Massachusetts. A state with strong gun laws. The best 15 feature 13 blue states.
Most startling is the magnitude of difference between the best and the worst.
Massachusetts is 3.4 per thousand, Mississippi is 34. Ten times higher.
New York (the GOP’s favorite boogeyman) is 5.4; That is 39% of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Florida at 14 deaths per capita.
Conclusion: Don’t blame Democrats for gun deaths.
It is very clear that states with lax gun regulations are far more dangerous. But we shouldn’t be surprised when we know countries with strong controls experience fractions of our gun deaths.
Canada has less than 300 gun homicides a year; we have over 20,000 annually.
America doesn’t have 100 times the mental health problems. It’s all about the guns.
A majority of Americans support reasonable regulations. Let’s deliver that message when we vote.
