The GOP stands for nothing; and is against everything.
Look at what the Republican Party has become. A nihilist, fractured bunch of destructive children.
Heath care? Nothing but repeated attempts to end health care for over 23 million Americans. And replace it with ... crickets.
Infrastructure? Under former President Donald Trump “Infrastructure Week” became a standing joke. Did you see the picture of President Joe Biden and Sen. Mitch McConnell standing on the shores of the Ohio River where the new inter-state bridge will be built? That my friends is what “Infrastructure Week” looks like.
Foreign policy? Trump denigrated allies and threatened to tear apart NATO, patronized Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un and the Saudis. Can you imagine what the Ukraine situation would look like with Trump in office? Without the Biden/NATO lead western response that is exposing Putin’s Potemkin army?
Immigration reform: serious proposals to deal with a real issue? Never. Build a silly wall and just shout "amnesty" to stop reform in its tracks.
Abortion? Determined to ban it nationwide but would never consider addressing the root cause through funding family planning or sex education.
And now this gang that can’t shoot straight can’t even agree on a leader in the House. Embarrassing.
These people belong nowhere near the serious work of improving our country.
