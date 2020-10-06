To The Daily Sun,
I would like to thank Charlie St.Clair for his interest in, and dedication to the safety of our community along our highways and byways here in Laconia. I (as we all should) commend Charlie for his ability to be able to take the assistant transportation commissioner of the State of New Hampshire, William Cass, for a tour of some of our more troublesome and dangerous highway crossings and intersections here in Laconia.
Of greatest concern to our neighborhood and neighbors is the posted 50 mph speed limit on Parade Road/Route 106, at the intersection with Roller Coaster Road. We would express our desire to reduce the the speed limit in this area to a more reasonable and safer speed of 40 mph. The zone of this reduced speed on the northbound side of Parade Road/106 should start at the top of the hill at Snooty Fox Farm descending to the intersection of Roller Coaster Road and past the Laconia/Meredith town line to where the speed limit in Meredith is already posted at 40 MPH. Southbound the speed should be reduced from 50 mph to 40 mph at the speed limit sign that is posted in Meredith, just before the Meredith/Laconia town line. It should be maintained at 40 mph past the intersection of Parade Road/106 and Roller Coaster Road, up the hill and beyond the entrance to the farm located at 3160 Parade Road and posted to 50 mph across the road from the northbound 40 mph sign at the top of the hill. The length of this speed reduction zone would be approximately one-half mile. The state should also consider eliminating the unnecessary north and southbound passing zones on the Laconia/Meredith town lines. Passing in this area leads to accidents.
This would positively effect the quality of life of at least 16 households in the immediate area by reducing the speed in front of their houses. It would make it easier and safer for them to enter and exit their driveways and get their mail from their mailboxes. By reducing the speed in this area, the intersection of Parade Road/106 and Roller Coaster Road would be safer for anybody entering or leaving Roller Coaster Road. This intersection is difficult at best and outright dangerous on heavy traffic days and peak commuter times.
The cost to do this is minimal. The state would have to provide two new 40-mph speed limit signs and supportive posts, and they can relocate the 50 mph speed limit sign that is currently posted in Meredith, southbound on Parade Road to the top of the hill across from Snooty Fox Farm.
Once again thank you to Charlie St. Clair for presenting these concerns of our community to the appropriate state officials. I would hope that everyone who can support Charlie in his bid for re-election as our representative of Laconia and Belmont will cast their vote for him to continue his good work.
Michael Foote
Laconia
