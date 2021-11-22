To The Daily Sun,
In the midst of what feels like a never-ending COVID-19 pandemic, today I want to pause and salute the herculean efforts of the Lakes Region’s frontline workforce. You continue to impress me with your dedication, skill, and work ethic.
A challenging economy and ever-changing safety protocols are conspiring against us, adding further pressure and stress for employees — both at work and at home. Please know how grateful I am for your hard work and ability to get things done while dealing with these added challenges.
This is difficult stuff.
Local businesses, schools, and all who are providing needed services to the community, are dealing with supply chain issues, increased cost of goods, and staffing issues. So many of you are rising to the occasion, stepping up when another member of your team is struggling or needs a break. This is admirable and important.
We are all in this together.
Thank you to all who have chosen to get vaccinated to help us safely get beyond this pandemic and flu season.
In closing, I want to give a special thank you to the incredible team here at Taylor Community for your commitment to our residents and one another. I could not be more proud to work alongside you.
Michael Flaherty
President & CEO, Taylor Community
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.