To The Daily Sun,
2020 is a year that most of us instinctively would like to forget. The arrival of a global pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to our world, drastically altering our lives. Practically overnight, businesses, schools, healthcare and long-term care facilities had to significantly adjust how we operate. In many ways, 2020 has been a year we will not look back on fondly.
However, I would also argue that 2020 has been a blessing; for it has shined the light on an exceptional group of people—front line healthcare workers. At a time when the national conversation has been more toxic and divided than ever, when I go to work every day at Taylor Community, I witness the best of people. I see a team of skilled, dedicated employees who are not complaining or placing blame. They are simply showing up and getting the job done.
Throughout the Lakes Region and around the country, frontline workers are arriving at work daily with the sole mission of caring for others. They are doing this while also navigating a variety of personal challenges at home—like finding childcare options for their kids in the midst of hybrid and remote school schedules, and supporting friends and neighbors who have lost their jobs and need a helping hand. They are extraordinary, caring people who are working extra hours and sacrificing time with their own families in order to care for those most at risk.
On the job, they are wearing multiple layers of personal protective equipment; they are using their skill and creativity to keep residents engaged, active, and happy. They are delivering food, grocery shopping, sanitizing rooms, keeping buildings & grounds operating efficiently, working in offices to ensure general operations are running smoothly. Simply stated, they represent the best of us.
I could not be prouder of our team at Taylor Community and all front line workers throughout the Lakes Region. Today I hope you will join me in recognizing the selfless, dedicated, hardworking front line workers who are meeting this moment with skill, courage and compassion. We see you, we appreciate your sacrifice, and we thank you.
Michael Flaherty
President & CEO
Taylor Community
