I saw a very brave de-transitioning transexual woman speak recently. Her talk was as insightful as it was heartbreaking. She described sexual dysphoria as an influence outside of herself, a bully bent on her destruction. Child gender-affirmation care ideologues told her that submitting to this bully — who now has severely harmed for life — was “brave.” People were moved, some to tears, as they understood that she was never offered, thus never received, the comprehensive mental health care required. Gender-affirming care protocols prohibit any traditional mental health assistance not in lockstep with its ideological presuppositions. At each stage of transition, she was required to have therapy; each time consisted of a single 45-minute session before she was cleared for more surgery. Although there is an insurance code for transitioning, there is not a code for de-transitioning, thus the latter is not only challenging psychologically and socially; it's difficult monetarily. She is now significantly supported by Christian church members, people she had been told “hated” her.
Gender dysphoria is real but child gender-affirmation care is an abysmal policy. It has now been all but completely stopped in England, France, Bulgaria, Norway, New Zealand, Finland, Sweden, Australia and the state of Florida. Independent literature reviews by these public health agencies revealed only “very weak” evidence of benefits, which are outweighed by the “many undesirable and even serious complications the therapy cause.” A “wait and see” strategy for children is evolving, but not in America. Each of my school board members — who seem captured by this ideology and are stating training school personnel accordingly — were told about this speech beforehand. Not one attended. The billion-dollar child gender-affirming care industry is thriving in the United States. The numbers of permanently mutilated de-transitioners are still rising.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.