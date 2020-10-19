To The Daily Sun,
Moultonborough residents, via letters, brought two related issues to the Moultonborough School Board prior to their October 13th meeting. First, not one textbook on the website’s recommended reading list addressed our nation’s dismal academic rankings in math, science and reading or our schools inadequate performance statewide. The list is comprised solely of very subjective “social justice” publications. Dozens of educational textbooks were suggested but changes seem elusive.
Second, the unsigned document: Some Guidance for Talking with Kids About the Protests that are Sweeping this Country (the “guidance”) was cited. Although lacking relevant expertise, The Teachers Reading and Writing Workshop has produced this evidence-free, and canard laden “guidance” now posted on the school web site and implemented by teachers. It deliberately conflates peaceful protests with mob violence while relentlessly encouraging the latter. It ignores the role of our legal system that addresses perceived wrongs in a peaceful manner and is the envy of the world. Some board members seem unable to grasp the harm this anti-intellectual doctrine has created for teachers, students, their families, and our community.
This “guidance” prohibits independent thinking by instructing teachers to frame their “class ways of thinking.” It stigmatizes other opinions and criticizes even those who simply remain silent about false allegations promoting violence. It asserts that these responses are “participating in injustice.” It goes on: “Its’ not just ahistorical to refer to these protests as un-American or uncivilized; its racist.” Although barely mentioned in the meeting, citizens also objected to the array of factual misrepresentations the “guidance” employs to buttress its support for mob violence. Is it really “racist” to prefer legal remedies to the two billion dollars in damage, ruined lives and businesses, alongside the continuing maiming and murders of police officers?
To his credit, the chairman confirmed that the “guidance’s” version of the Boston Tea Party (used to infer that violent protesting was a patriotic and ethical duty) was to his knowledge, untrue, and that teaching these lies violate School Board policy. To the board’s credit the most obnoxious recommended podcast was removed from the school website as was the “Black Lives Matter Instructional Library” banner promoting the sale of numerous severely biased publications. How this outrageous booklist and “guidance” were posted and now somewhat withdrawn, is unclear.
Immediately replacing the “guidance” is crucial. The ethical and professional issues inherent in teaching falsehoods, stigmatizing students to retard free discussion, compelling agreement among students who simply wish to remain silent, and the persistent efforts to motivate students to participate in violence are violations of The New Hampshire Teacher Code of Conduct for sound reasons.
Respectfully, the Moultonborough School mission is clear. Please teach bias-free truths; promote critical thinking skills; do not compel students to parrot falsehoods and endorse mob violence. The “guidance’s” damage is continuing. The Board needs to immediately provide ethical instructions that respect each student’s right to an honest education and the freedom to think for themselves.
Michael D. Breen, Ph.D.
Moultonborough
