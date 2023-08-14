Gender ideology’s core feature — gender affirming care, is employed by NH schools, including Moultonborough. Its more than an incomprehensible and scientifically illiterate belief system. Its a billion-dollar industry of endless “genders” and mandates like shared shower rooms among competing biological boys and girls. The ideology prohibits standard health care and inexplicably fails to answer inherent contradictions such as why sexually mutilating a child is necessary if one’s sexual orientation is “fluid” and subject to change. Unqualified personnel teach (indoctrinate), diagnose and treat students — kindergarten through high school. If a child feels inadequate or confused, such as after being exposed to a robust variety of age-inappropriate pornographic depictions and instruction, the dogma instructs that the child is “in the wrong body.” Curiously, this extremely rapidly growing cohort of targeted children are disproportionately the autistic and suspected female social contagion victims. If informed at all about of their child’s new secret name, sexual orientation, drugging, and Joseph Mengele-style sexual mutilations, misled parents are coerced regarding their child’s health needs; a reality evinced by the current scientific frontier, as well as the views of 35,000 exploited U.S. “detransitioners.”
A long and still growing list of European public health agencies found gender ideology’s claims, nonscientific and rife with misleading and coercive tactics. Accordingly, these officials have rejected gender affirmation’s presupposed consequential lifelong drugging protocol as well as its irrevocable sexual mutilation of children. From a public policy perspective, the U.S. is now an outlier relative to mental health treatments for this issue.
Moultonborough’s moral mandate is to respect each student’s privacy, respect the rights of parents, and act according to the genuine frontier of gender science. The consequence of continually harming children at this point is predictable and avoidable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.