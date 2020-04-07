To The Daily Sun,
In Tuesday's Sun there was a great letter from George Sutcliffe, Holdernesss, praising the accomplishments of Governor Sununu. It really came right to the point of what he had done during this pandemic. He also did not talk so eloquently about our "president."
This was not mentioned in George's letter, but Trump is still trying to take advantage of this problem to promote himself, by asking Democratic governors to send him praises in order to get the necessary equipment they need to run their health departments. Really a sickening state of affair.
Bob Meade's column was as usual, loaded with trash, more than likely issued by Fox News about Trump not having done anything that deserved impeachment. But of course most people know better.
Michael Bureau
Merrimack
