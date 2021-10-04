To The Daily Sun,
Like many New Hampshire schools, Hartford County Public Schools are invading student privacy with potentially very harmful effects. In the critical race theory effort to identify more categories of “oppressed” racial and gender “intersectionalities,” gender, like race, is increasingly exploited. HCPS teachers are reportedly insisting on knowing students’ disabilities, socio-economic status, race, gender, and other supposed areas of Marxist-oriented “oppression.” In this vein, HCPS teachers are now fiercely focused upon investigating and documenting the gender of students.
One complaint from HCPS critics asserts that the school’s priority “was to have students declare their gender identity by capturing preferred pronouns and nicknames ... Hundreds of parents took to social media to discuss their concerns. Students have been asked multiple times (some were asked in every class) to complete forms, surveys, etc. to the level that it borders on harassment.”
These investigations of the private lives of children and their families eclipse issues of harassment. They are a clear violation of Article 2-b of the New Hampshire Constitution.
“[Right of Privacy.] An individual's right to live free from governmental intrusion in private or personal information is natural, essential, and inherent.”
Increasingly understood evidence suggests that provoking gender confusion is also dangerous — especially among teenage girls, disproportionately impacted by the social contagion effect of the “transgender craze” sweeping their population cohort. Their hormone surging angst initially exploited by well-intended educators, combined with social media, internet “counseling” web sites, and peer influence can be catastrophic. Girls with underlying psychological issues, unrelated to gender, but wanting a new identity to arrest psychosocial unhappiness are most vulnerable. The industry term “gender affirming” reveals process flaws. Children are self-diagnosing. They next progress rapidly from puberty blockers to the irreversible damage of sexual reassignment surgery, in some states, without parental knowledge or consent. The suicide covariance is astonishing.
If our public-school teachers were the least bit qualified to initiate psychological insights among teenagers, they would be aware of the transgender craze evinced by suddenly presenting teenage girls inherent in the intense and otherwise inexplicable trend sweeping the Midwest (a 1,000 percent increase), and Great Britain; (a 4,000 percent increase). They would also understand that (1) their efforts are far removed from their genuine responsibilities, expertise, and constitutionally guaranteed privacy mandates; (2) research suggest that 70 percent of gender confusion dissipates if not provoked and encouraged, (3) the internationally understood “watch and wait” medical standard, especially applicable here, is being ignored; as is (4) the medical profession’s first mandate to “cause no harm.” These realities will undoubtedly be made clear to school boards and teachers by future litigation, unfortunately, long after the harm is done.
Many transgenders (.01 percent of the population) have been significantly helped with sexual reassignment surgery. These adults reportedly do not support the notion of the “rapid developing gender dysphoria” presented by self-diagnosing teenagers, without prior symptoms, while immersed in racing hormones, social contagion, and the encouragement of teachers and ideologically driven activists. We do not assist genuine transgenders by initiating irreversible harm to many others.
Michael Breen
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.