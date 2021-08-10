To The Daily Sun,
Permit me a critique of the core textbook for educators preparing to understand critical race theory so that they may incorporate it into a variety of curricula. "Courageous Conversations About Race; a Field Guide for Achieving Equity in Schools" by Glenn E. Singleton makes operational the racist assertions by CRT writers such as Ibram X. Kendi, Robin Diangelo, Richard Delgado, Derrick Bell, and others. It communicates their same racist messages absent their most vile contentions, which would otherwise fall heavily on an educated ear.
It is a sad and psychologically agonizing read. It repeatedly urges “passion,” but never rationality. It is poorly written, rife with falsehoods and redundant phrases — each replete with emotive vague allusions that obliquely articulate underlying racist assumptions. The reader’s gas lighting exercises are purposed to convince educators that they suffer from “implicit racism” which drives an invisible “systemic racism” all which mysteriously makes test scores lower among non-white students. There is no science offered as proof of these assertions; only the author’s assertion “believe me.” Thus, a rational explanation relative to how race essentialist conversations actually drive changes in the “academic achievement gap,” is omitted as the standard industry term is subtly and erroneously relabeled as the “race achievement gap” for propaganda purposes.
Key terms such as “race, equity, whiteness, privilege, and anti-racism” are undefined forcing the reader to seek outside texts or discussion for contextual clarity. For example, “anti-racism” is introduced without definition albeit its concepts cited by Kendi include beliefs that white people are inherently racist from birth, that only whites are racist, and whites will be subjected to discrimination in the future. The issue of “equity” does not address the happiness inherent in a sense of accomplishment from hard work (something we are told is a white racial feature). Our new woke society will just have to continue without recognition of genuine merit while filling critical positions.
This nonsensical strategy which assumes every individual exerts identical levels of effort and has identical natural abilities, is wholly inconsistent with decades of research focused on the “academic achievement gap.” Race essentialists take no notice because CRT doctrine discards rationality and science as “western and masculine.” The text is as silent on the long-term impact of shaming supposedly morally inferior, inherently racist white students as it is on the creation of angry and resentful non-whites students. Students of all races who could have been motivated to acquire the tools for a full and meaningful life will instead be encouraged to settle for a faux measurement of “equity.” The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’s 2018 Program for International Student Assessment found the U.S. was outperformed by 36 countries. In addition to China, we fall behind Russia, Italy, France, Finland, Poland, and Canada. Perhaps our nation’s math abilities will deteriorate until we are unable to calculate the destroyed quality of life and unnecessary deaths resulting from this racist propaganda commanding attention in our classrooms.
Michael Breen
Moultonborough
