Even as the speciousness of Critical Race Theory becomes better understood, we should not be surprised that its profiteers will continue, by any means possible, to indoctrinate our children in racist tenets and sexual confusion. This billion-dollar industry has firmly captured our already failing public education system. It will not be eradicated easily or be defeated by objective truth itself. Continued layers of well-funded anti-intellectual legerdemain will be employed as they continue to bully and villainize any parent, community leader or teacher of conscience objecting to the harm being inflicted upon our children.

