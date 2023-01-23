Even as the speciousness of Critical Race Theory becomes better understood, we should not be surprised that its profiteers will continue, by any means possible, to indoctrinate our children in racist tenets and sexual confusion. This billion-dollar industry has firmly captured our already failing public education system. It will not be eradicated easily or be defeated by objective truth itself. Continued layers of well-funded anti-intellectual legerdemain will be employed as they continue to bully and villainize any parent, community leader or teacher of conscience objecting to the harm being inflicted upon our children.
For now, depending on skin color, some children will enter adulthood psychologically burdened with CRT-sponsored false history and the irrational trans-generational guilt that bolsters the fictitious notion of their underserved privilege. Other children will negotiate life with deep sense of resentment grounded in the canard of contemporary race-based victimization. Others yet will continue to be secretly drugged, given surreptitious new names and be sexually mutilated, often without parental knowledge or consent, convinced by ideologies that they are “in the wrong body.” These profitable avenues of child abuse are a departure from the principles of the age of reason as each avenue is sponsored with all the science, evidence and intellectual rigor of the Salem witch trials.
Our responsibility — our moral mandate, is as arduous as it is clear. We need to save as many children as possible as rapidly as possible. After refocusing our public education on education, we need assist the child victims used and abandoned in CRT’s wake.
