Mandating that transsexualism be addressed independent of all other mental health conditions, alongside the belief in sexual mutilation of children despite the irreconcilable claim of the fluidity of sexuality’s potential changes, are confirmations of science being eclipsed by a profiting ideology. Immersing children in industry falsehoods — that their sex was merely assigned to them, and their new sex should be considered absent parents' knowledge is unconscionable. Evidence as to the validity of the beliefs of gender-affirming care, rejected as deceptive and unscientific by the public health agencies in England, Sweden, Finland, Hungary, Poland, France and Bulgaria, have been summarized as “actually zero.”
Child transsexual decisions are immersed in environmental bias. Incentives include new friends, special clubs, social status, teenage independence and even a unique flag. Calling their given name “dead” signals an early point of no return. Not surprisingly, social and cognitively awkward, susceptible autistic children grossly disproportionately present in the transgender cohort. The scientifically valid social contagion effect observed in young girls — which also grossly disproportionately present among transexuals, is similarly ignored within gender-affirming care.
Valid scientific and replicated research concludes that if not improperly influenced, sexually confused children overwhelmingly outgrow it quickly. Science supporting the industry’s false claims that suicidality decreases with transsexual treatments and/or that puberty blockers are safe, is nonexistent.
As with gender-affirming care, we recall the consequences of tobacco’s preposterous claim of safe smoking, and absurd pharmacological claims that oxycontin was nonaddictive. Our responsibility is to (1) replace activist profiteering idealogues with science-based solutions employed by mental-health professionals utilizing with parental input; (2) minimize the lifelong harm among the now estimated 35,000 wanting the impossible — to “detransition,” and (3) explore ways to forgive the activist and/or innocently duped, who are still aggressively advocating for this billion-dollar industry.
