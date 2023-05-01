To The Daily Sun,

Mandating that transsexualism be addressed independent of all other mental health conditions, alongside the belief in sexual mutilation of children despite the irreconcilable claim of the fluidity of sexuality’s potential changes, are confirmations of science being eclipsed by a profiting ideology. Immersing children in industry falsehoods — that their sex was merely assigned to them, and their new sex should be considered absent parents' knowledge is unconscionable. Evidence as to the validity of the beliefs of gender-affirming care, rejected as deceptive and unscientific by the public health agencies in England, Sweden, Finland, Hungary, Poland, France and Bulgaria, have been summarized as “actually zero.”

