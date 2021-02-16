To The Daily Sun,
Meet the woke culture of Kristen Clark. She was the head of Black studies at Harvard in the 1990s. Clark wrote the Harvard Crimson to educate them in “Race Science.” Fox news research on her life views is important to understand. In 1994, Clark explained that there are "studies and observations” that illustrate the genetic differences between Black and White citizens. It seems Clark believes that at the center of the human brain is a "Locus Coeruleus" which is black because it contains large amounts of “neuro melanin” (Well, OK so far). But then Clark went on to say that Black infants sit, stand, crawl and walk sooner than Whites; that Carol Barns has noted that human mental processes are controlled by melanin and that this chemical gives Blacks superior mental and physical abilities. Clark went on to say that some scientists have asserted that, “Whites do not produce melanin because their pineal glands are calcified or non-functioning.” Clark went on to explain that pineal calcification rates among Africans are 5% to 15%, among Asians 15% to 25% and among Europeans 60% to 80%. This difference, Clark explained is the reason for the cultural difference between Whites and Blacks. Finally, (you know where this was going) “Melanin ENDOWS BLACKS WITH GREATER MENTAL, PHYSICAL AND SPIRITUAL ABILITIES; something that can’t be measured by Eurocentric standards.”
Her public behavior since expressing her views supports these and similar notions such as the “indisputable facts” that support the theory of “tactics of organized Jewry that suppresses free speech” — a favorite among Holocaust denier groups. Of course, it is no great leap in logic to understand that those with inferior brain technologies and spiritualism are prone to inbred “systemic racist” views.
Students of history will immediately recognize how these types of crackpot pseudo-science theories (Margaret Sanger comes to mind) were exploited by the Nazi Party in the 1930s. Beliefs of this ilk justified the employment of the Nuremberg laws and their justification for the discrimination, eventual theft of property, physical abuse and the eventual mass murder of “proven inferiors.” These unfortunates were the “deplorable and irredeemable” citizens of that time.
Why is just another crackpot in our midst important to us? In fulfilling his wish to fight the Democrats newly discovered and politically profitable “White Supremist” culture, (whose crackpot theories posing as social science are now flooding our grade schools, high schools and universities) Kristen Clark is being considered to head the Civil Rights Division within the DOJ. That’s how far off the rails of rationality the "race science"-laden Biden Administration finds itself.
Michael Breen Ph.D.
Moultonborough
