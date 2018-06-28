To The Daily Sun,
Nothing happens without hard work and financial support in the not-for-profit world and the consistent financial support of our business sponsors is not to be taken for granted! Over the years the Meredith/Inter-Lakes Alumni Association has enjoyed working with many business entering ads in our program booklet. Some might have participated during their particular 50th reunion year, others during years when it was in their budget and others have seen fit to be a business sponsor year after year! Each year the alumni president expresses sincere thanks at the annual meeting and in follow up newspaper articles to all who support the work and mission of the Alumni Association. We would like to go one step further in 2018 and recognize the businesses separately. We are well aware that as a business you are in the “spotlight” and constantly being approached for many a good cause!
In 2018, in alphabetical order, the following business sponsors were most generous in their support by purchasing an ad in our program booklet: Ambrose Bros., Inc., Joe Boxer Plumbing & Heating, Bryant Paving, Canaan Hardware, Chassis Masters Auto Body, R. Joseph Dever Services, Etcetera Shoppe, Family Affair, Fitness Edge, Giuseppe’s Pizzeria & Ristorante, Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant, J. E. Humiston Excavation, InterLakes Builders LLC, JW Electric, Natt King Stoneworks, Lakeside Mailing, Landscapes by Tom, LLC , Minuteman Plumbing/Heating, Moulton Farm, Overhead Door Options, Paquette Signs, Pemi Glass, Pipe Connection LLC, RealGreen Services, W.F. Richards & Son, Inc., Ruel’s Barber Shop, Mark Rouvalis and McLean Middleton, JE Thomas Artesian Well Co., Inc., and VynnArt Gallery.
Not to be overlooked, the following have been loyal supporters for many years prior to 2018 as well: Annie & the Orphans, Cerutti Contracting LLC, George’s Diner, Meredith Dental and Paugus Bay Marina.
The Meredith/Inter-Lakes Alumni Association appreciates all the businesses who advertised in our program this year and in any of the past years. We also appreciate all who purchased tickets or donated to the event. Thanks also go to Mill Falls at the Lake and the Common Man Family of Restaurants for their support. All of the above are helping to keep our mission alive and strong!
Founded in 1924, the Meredith/Inter-Lakes Alumni Association brings alumni together into one group, increases our mutual acquaintances through annual meetings, and promotes and sustains interest in our alma mater. For further information, please contact Steve Aiken, President, at saiken@millriverwealth.com. Information can also be found at www.Inter-Lakes.k12.nh.us/Inter-Lakes Alumni or on Facebook at Inter-Lakes Alumni Association.
Sylvia Detscher, MILAA Secretary
Meredith
