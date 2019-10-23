To The Daily Sun,
“Everyone is Welcome in Laconia!” is a slogan adopted by the Laconia Human Relations Committee which encapsulates our mission:
The committee shall invite every individual, group, and organization in Laconia to:
a. Cultivate a community-wide climate that does not tolerate prejudice of any kind which undermines the dignity of any person.
b. Educate ourselves and our children about the presence and dehumanizing impact of any prejudicial attitudes that are currently at work in our community.
c. Promote, in as many segments of our community life as is possible, policies and practices which encourage and demand equal opportunity and responsibility for all people.
d. Proactively resist and publicly condemn any practices or incidents in our community which either result from or might encourage prejudice, intolerance, harassment and discrimination.
Never once in our discussions did we mention much less advocate for “Sanctuary Cities.” However, since our founding in 2000 by former police chief Bill Baker, the committee has supported refugees and immigrants through education and support. We also founded the Laconia Multicultural Festival to help integrate New Americans and their food, music and culture into our community. This Festival has become an annual event that brings thousands of people together in peace and harmony.
This is why I love Laconia: most everyone is welcoming. Our city is flourishing with festivals, concerts, river walks, rail trails, beautiful parks, new stores, new construction and soon a new city auditorium at the Colonial Theatre. As I walk the streets, most everyone will meet my gaze and return my smile. Our New Americans have been as much a force for positive change as those with multi-generational roots.
Yes, we have problems. Our opioid crisis is straining our capabilities but this is not the result of illegal immigration, rather it is the result primarily of greedy pharmaceutical companies who are now paying millions in fines.
Our city is safe. Laconia Police statistics show that total criminal offenses are mostly unchanged in the last 10 years. Laconia Police embrace community policing; the jail now supports inmate rehabilitation and restorative justice which has greatly reduced recidivism.
One of our biggest problems is homelessness despite the many supports in the community. Among the complex factors causing this is the ridiculously low minimum wage, high cost of housing, lack of good jobs, and lack of affordable childcare.
Laconia has a bright future! Do not vote for someone tries to scare you with baseless rumors of illegal immigration and sanctuary cities. Laconia, we are better than this!
David Stamps, Chairman
Laconia Human Relations Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.