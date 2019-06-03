To The Daily Sun,
I wanted to congratulate Laconia Daily Sun Managing Editor Roger Carroll for his selection for the New Hampshire Press Association’s Dennis Joos Memorial Award for a series of firsthand stories about the state’s mental health system.
Stories like those published by the Sun shed light on the many issues that if they are not dealt often lead to severe depression and often suicide.
Larry Johnston
Laconia
