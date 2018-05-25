To The Daily Sun,
When I am in N.H. visiting my mother, I read your newspaper. Today, three ads demonstrate a lack of awareness of the holidays that honor our nation’s Armed Forces, so I am compelled to write. While I know the ads were placed with good intentions, they highlight a common misunderstanding.
Memorial Day is to remember and honor those who have died while serving in the Armed Forces.
Veterans Day is to honor those who have served in the Armed Forces.
Armed Forces Day is to honor those who are currently serving in the Armed Forces.
When we thank all veterans on Memorial Day, we take away from the meaning of the day. While I am grateful for the appreciation (I am a veteran), I never want to take away from honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice and their families who live Memorial Day each day of the year. When we say “Happy Memorial Day” or “Have a Great Memorial Day Weekend,” we forget that Memorial Day is anything but happy for our Gold Star families.
Errors such as these highlight the divide between those of us who have served and those who have not. It is important they are not glossed over; they are an opportunity to educate. Readers should also know there is a National Moment of Remembrance wherever they are at 3 p.m., local time, on Memorial Day, to pause for one minute to honor and remember those who have lost their lives in the defense of our nation.
I am fortunate not to be a Gold Star family member. It is a club no one wants to join. On October 6, 2018, a dedication ceremony will be held for a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at the memorial walkway at the State of N.H. Veterans Cemetery.
Annie S. Brock
Bel Air, Maryland
Thank you for that! So many people confuse them. 😊
