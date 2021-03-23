To The Daily Sun,
A while ago there were several articles about a property on Lakeside Ave. at the Weirs that the owners were going to tear down, but the city stepped in and delayed this. I went by said property yesterday and the house is still standing so it raised a question. Did the owner of the property have second thoughts to the demo, did someone come and buy said property, or did the city stop them? Been nothing in the paper since the owners put an ad in saying they would chip in $10,000 towards relocating said house. Wonder what the owners have in mind.
Melody Towle
Penacook
