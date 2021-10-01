To The Daily Sun,
On social media, protestors who disrupted the Sept. 29 Executive Council Meeting were delirious with a smug, self-righteousness attitude. They impacted a government entity — woo-hoo! And, for what noble, righteous reason were they protesting, you ask? Not funding for elderly care workers or childcare workers, never mind women's healthcare, not civil rights, not to right wrongs — but to protest 27 million of federal aid intended to make more information and the vaccines available. What? Why? This is a state that depends on customer service and tourism especially in the fall. Why would any true New Hampshire citizen — in a state that depends on property taxes for funding — want that money turned away? Why would they want to promote another lockdown? Another winter with masks? Another season where restaurants cannot operate at full capacity and have to turn away customers and lay servers off? Another school year kids spend at home, isolated from their friends? Another school year where kids with physical disabilities are completely homebound and their parents unable to both work and care for them? Why would anyone be happy to make New Hampshire less accessible? Less profitable? Less humane?
Melissa Anderson
Meredith
