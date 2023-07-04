I have seen my share of local theater. I was raised with siblings who performed. I was often dragged to musicals and plays even though it was not my favorite way to spend my time. I swore as an adult I would not be subjected to sitting through theater. Now, I have a child who loves theater. Which means I am spending more and more of my spare time taking her to the theater.
This past weekend we went to see One Light Theatre's production of "Big Fish the Musical." I sat there with my mouth agape. In the first moments of the show, we are treated to the lavish costumes which bring this tall tale to life.
Then they started telling a heart-wrenching story of William Bloom's struggle to reconcile his relationship with his father. Teddy Wilkin plays Edward Bloom. His charisma and ability to create a character who ranges in age from 12-70 was phenomenal. The balance between being an over-the-top storyteller offset with real moments between him, and his son or he and his wife are so believable. His son, played by local Hunter Perkins, is a no-nonsense, type-A 30-year-old who just can't see eye to eye with his father. Perkins brings this character to life in a way that I have never seen on stage; he aches to love his father but just can't overcome his personal beliefs. By the end of the production, I was holding my daughter, sobbing at the beauty that was brought to the stage.
One Light Theatre has made a theater lover out of me. They may not have a huge theater, but they have the heart. This show plays again this weekend at Laconia High School. Go see it!
