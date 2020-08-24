To The Daily Sun,
An update on the current COVID situation in N.H. (www.nh.gov, the Dashboard August 22): from the beginning, deaths aged 0-39: 1; deaths ages 60+: 411 (out of 429 total, since beginning), which are 96 percent of all deaths. Three hundred forty tine of those deaths occurred in nursing home and long term-care settings. Therefore, over 81 percent of all N.H. deaths occurred in nursing home and long-term care settings.
Currently, 14 people are hospitalized in the state. Zero in the intensive care unit. Remember, we have 1.36 million (1,360,000) residents (census.gov as of 2019).
There you have it. It is not a pandemic. As I said, conversely, cardiovascular disease, our greatest risk in this nation, killed 840,768 in 2016 (https://www.acc.org/latest-in-cardiology/ten-points-to-remember/2019/02/15/14/39/aha-2019-heart-disease-and-stroke-statistics). Yet, despite these obvious facts, note how UNH recently set a new policy for incoming students. Students can “take it or leave it,” either accept their new conditions, or otherwise do all of their learning remotely. This includes testing all students every four days. A bit…much?
This is medical tyranny. This is the enslavement of our children. We cannot tolerate this. And all for what? To prevent the “evil asymptomatic” from walking around? Leave everybody alone. There is nothing wrong with them. We should not accept this tyranny, that everyone is all the time guilty until proven innocent, so to speak. It is enough. It is a dangerous path.
But of course, Sleepy Joe has joined this path, this “Bozo The Clown Covid Show”. Where the Three-Ring Circus consists of fake math and logic. “One plus one” now equals “one million,” so to speak. All common-sense logic goes out the window. That is all you need to understand to see why this FRAUD is way overstated and overemphasized, in (almost) every state, and even in (almost) every country.
Joe had announced about how we should be “patriotic”, in wearing a mask. What right do you have, Joe, to lecture We The People, about anything patriotic? You are not patriotic! You are a traitor.
Joe Biden is the deepest of the Deep State Swamp. He sold this country out, literally, for tons of cash, to enrich himself and his family, sold us out directly to our enemies. But he is happy now, finally out stumping on the trail, right? Well, he knows where he is, at least 10 percent of the time, so I guess it works. It’s a nice comfy deal, compared to being in jail, where he actually belongs, as a traitor to our country. Joe, go back to your basement and bring your mask with you because we do not need any more phony lectures.
Melanie Grasso
Laconia
(1) comment
Go sell a house.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.