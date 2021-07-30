To The Daily Sun,
I would like to thank the kind people who were so helpful to me on Wednesday afternoon at the Big Apple in Gilford. I tripped and fell face first and was unable to move until Gilford Fire Rescue arrived. You were all very helpful in getting things I needed from my car and then securing my car in the parking lot. I wish I could have seen you to thank you face to face, but I wasn't able to raise my head.
Again, I thank you for stopping to help and make an awful situation just a little bit better.
Also a shout out to the wonderful care provided by Gilford Fire Rescue. They got me situated and medicated for the trip to Concord Hospital-Laconia. While in the ER I received excellent care from Dr Kallmerten and my nurse Jen, as well as the radiology department.
A final shout out to my coworker and great friend Julie Andrews and her husband Mike, who picked me up at the hospital, got my car, got me to the pharmacy and delivered me home.
Every one of you is greatly appreciated!
Meg Jenkins
Gilford
