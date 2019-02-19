To The Daily Sun,
Come, hear and meet the candidates for various offices in Bristol. The Minot-Sleeper Library Trustees, staff and Friends of the Library, will once again sponsor a candidates’ forum on Saturday, March 2 at 2 p.m. We hope you will join us to hear what these candidates have to say.
The forum is an opportunity to hear from candidates in a non-partisan, neutral setting, and as usual this event is free and open to all. The session will be moderated and will provide a perspective on the candidates to help citizens cast an informed vote on Tuesday, March 12, when the polls will be open at the Bristol Town Hall, 45 Summer St. from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Rosemary D’Arcy, Chair
Minot-Sleeper Board of Trustees
Bristol
